Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 26

ZURICH, Sept 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Autoneum said its Autoneum Germany GmbH subsidiary was under investigation by the German Federal Cartel Office on suspicions automobile suppliers may have engaged in anti-competitive behaviour.

* Ledermann Immobilien IPO-LLIM.S said it had begun the launch of its IPO and started to build its books, offering up to 1,380,000 new registered shares at a price between 89 and 103 Swiss francs per share. The company intends to raise gross proceeds of up to 130 million Swiss francs, and said founder Urs Ledermann would not sell any shares in the IPO.

*Kuoni Travel Holding placed a bond of 200 million Swiss francs maturing October 28, 2019 with a 1.5 pct coupon. The proceeds will be used to refinance an existing 200 million franc bond maturing on October 28, 2013.

*Leclanché S.A., announced it had appointed Thierry Perronnet to head up its distribution business and provided supplementary information on a supply contract.

*Edisun Power posted a first-half net loss of 2.995 million Swiss francs, after the deduction of interest on external capital and taxes.

* Partners Group said it had invested in a shopping centre in Portland, Oregon in the United States.

* GAM said it had appointed Henry Choon to the position of Head of Asia Pacific with responsibility for distribution and marketing of the group's investment products and strategies in the Asia ex-Japan region.