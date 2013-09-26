Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 26

ZURICH, Sept 26 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Thursday, as a budget impasse in Washington and a looming battle over the U.S. debt ceiling rattle investors.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen marginally lower at 8,052 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

U.S. health regulators have strengthened the warnings on two blood cancer drugs to reflect the risk that they may reactivate the hepatitis B virus in patients previously infected with the disease.

LEDERMANN IMMOBILIEN IPO-LLIM.S

Real estate firm Ledermann Immobilien IPO-LLIM.S said it seeks to raise 130 million Swiss francs ($142.72 million) by going public, a bid to fund project plans and acquire new properties.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Autoneum said its Autoneum Germany GmbH subsidiary was under investigation by the German Federal Cartel Office on suspicions automobile suppliers may have engaged in anti-competitive behaviour.

*Kuoni Travel Holding placed a bond of 200 million Swiss francs maturing October 28, 2019 with a 1.5 pct coupon. The proceeds will be used to refinance an existing 200 million franc bond maturing on October 28, 2013.

*Leclanché S.A., announced it had appointed Thierry Perronnet to head up its distribution business and provided supplementary information on a supply contract.

*Edisun Power posted a first-half net loss of 2.995 million Swiss francs, after the deduction of interest on external capital and taxes.

* Partners Group said it had invested in a shopping centre in Portland, Oregon in the United States.

* GAM said it had appointed Henry Choon to the position of Head of Asia Pacific with responsibility for distribution and marketing of the group's investment products and strategies in the Asia ex-Japan region.