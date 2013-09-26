Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 26

ZURICH, Sept 26 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Thursday, as a budget impasse in
Washington and a looming battle over the U.S. debt ceiling
rattle investors.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen marginally lower at
8,052 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ROCHE
U.S. health regulators have strengthened the warnings on two
blood cancer drugs to reflect the risk that they may reactivate
the hepatitis B virus in patients previously infected with the
disease.
LEDERMANN IMMOBILIEN IPO-LLIM.S
Real estate firm Ledermann Immobilien IPO-LLIM.S said it
seeks to raise 130 million Swiss francs ($142.72 million) by
going public, a bid to fund project plans and acquire new
properties.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Autoneum said its Autoneum Germany GmbH
subsidiary was under investigation by the German Federal Cartel
Office on suspicions automobile suppliers may have engaged in
anti-competitive behaviour.
*Kuoni Travel Holding placed a bond of 200 million
Swiss francs maturing October 28, 2019 with a 1.5 pct coupon.
The proceeds will be used to refinance an existing 200 million
franc bond maturing on October 28, 2013.
*Leclanché S.A., announced it had appointed Thierry
Perronnet to head up its distribution business and provided
supplementary information on a supply contract.
*Edisun Power posted a first-half net loss of 2.995
million Swiss francs, after the deduction of interest on
external capital and taxes.
* Partners Group said it had invested in a shopping
centre in Portland, Oregon in the United States.
* GAM said it had appointed Henry Choon to the
position of Head of Asia Pacific with responsibility for
distribution and marketing of the group's investment products
and strategies in the Asia ex-Japan region.
