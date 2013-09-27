Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 27

ZURICH Sep 27 Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Friday, while European stocks were seen rising slightly although investors expected ongoing U.S. budget and debt negotiations to keep indexes in a tight trading range.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged At 8,063 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NESTLE

Nestle SA, the world's largest food company, is looking to divest its PowerBar energy bars, a pioneer of sports nutrition products, according to four people familiar with the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said new data for its eye drug Lucentis confirmed its transformational and well-established safety profile in four retinal diseases.

* Adval Tech Group said it was selling its property in Xiamen, China.

* Berner Oberland-Bahnen AG is delisting its shares from the Bern stock exchange.

* Perfect Holding said it generated revenue of 17.2 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year and a net operating loss of 1.9 million francs.

* Crealogix Group continues its successful evolution into a software provider with an international orientation specialising in the financial industry.

* The Kudelski Group's digital TV business NAGRA was selected by Australia's Foxtel to support and enable advanced, feature-rich services across its range of connected set-top boxes.

* Clariant Oil and Mining Services opens global headquarters in Houston, Texas.

* Temenos publishes interim 2013 report

* Interdealer broker Compagnie Financiere Tradition said that on 25th September, Tradition SEF, Inc. was granted temporary registration from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission to operate a Swap Execution Facility.

* Genolier Swiss Medical Network, a 100 pct subsidiary of Aevis, has signed an agreement regarding the integration of 100 pct of the shares of Schmerzklinik Basel AG, a private clinic located in Basel.

* Kaba Group appointed Michael Kincaid as new Head of the Access + Data Systems Americas division.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach AG said its extraordinary general meeting approved an ordinary capital increase of 438 million Swiss francs and approved the total renewal of the board of directors.

ECONOMY

* KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT