Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 27

ZURICH Sep 27 Swiss stocks were expected to
open unchanged on Friday, while European stocks were seen rising
slightly although investors expected ongoing U.S. budget and
debt negotiations to keep indexes in a tight trading range.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged At 8,063
points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NESTLE
Nestle SA, the world's largest food company, is looking to
divest its PowerBar energy bars, a pioneer of sports nutrition
products, according to four people familiar with the matter.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said new data for its eye drug Lucentis
confirmed its transformational and well-established safety
profile in four retinal diseases.
* Adval Tech Group said it was selling its property
in Xiamen, China.
* Berner Oberland-Bahnen AG is delisting its
shares from the Bern stock exchange.
* Perfect Holding said it generated revenue of 17.2 million
Swiss francs in the first half of the year and a net operating
loss of 1.9 million francs.
* Crealogix Group continues its successful
evolution into a software provider with an international
orientation specialising in the financial industry.
* The Kudelski Group's digital TV business NAGRA was
selected by Australia's Foxtel to support and enable advanced,
feature-rich services across its range of connected set-top
boxes.
* Clariant Oil and Mining Services opens global
headquarters in Houston, Texas.
* Temenos publishes interim 2013 report
* Interdealer broker Compagnie Financiere Tradition
said that on 25th September, Tradition SEF, Inc. was granted
temporary registration from the Commodities Futures Trading
Commission to operate a Swap Execution Facility.
* Genolier Swiss Medical Network, a 100 pct subsidiary of
Aevis, has signed an agreement regarding the
integration of 100 pct of the shares of Schmerzklinik Basel AG,
a private clinic located in Basel.
* Kaba Group appointed Michael Kincaid as new Head
of the Access + Data Systems Americas division.
* Schmolz+Bickenbach AG said its extraordinary
general meeting approved an ordinary capital increase of 438
million Swiss francs and approved the total renewal of the board
of directors.
ECONOMY
* KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT