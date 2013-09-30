Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 30

ZURICH, Sept 30 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Monday in line with other European markets, as
political crisis in Italy and the prospect of a possible
government shutdown in Washington hurt sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.5 percent
to 8,018 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
ROCHE
An experimental Roche drug that seems to work particularly
well against lung cancer in smokers may be a "game changer" for
these normally difficult-to-treat patients, researchers said on
Sunday.
For more, click on:
NESTLE
The world's biggest food group holds its investor seminar at
its headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said data shows its new subcutaneous form of
Herceptin is preferred by patients and could save resources in
European hospitals.
* Novartis to present Phase III results from
specialty dermatology portfolio at upcoming EADV 2013 congress.
* Aryzta said group revenue rose 7 percent to 4.5
billion euros in its 2013 financial year, while earnings before
interest tax and appreciation (EBITA) increased by 7.1 percent
to 475.6 million euros.
* Clariant has acquired the organic pigment
business of Jiangsu Multicolor, which has sales of roughly 30
million Swiss francs. It will also build a new pigment plant in
China.
* Basilea reports positive topline phase III
results for antifungal isavuconazole.
* Gategroup has extended an agreement with SWISS
International Air Lines for food production and handling
services until 2019. The deal is worth approximately 400 million
francs.
* Acino receives FDA approval for its transdermal
manufacturing plant.
* Goldbach Group has appointed Lukas Leuenberger as
chief financial officer from Oct. 1. The board has also decided
to divest its not profitable sales hub in the Czech Republic and
reduce its stakes in Wilmaa Digital World AG.
ECONOMY