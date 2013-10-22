Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 22

ZURICH Oct 22 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, as markets waited for U.S. jobs data that could shape expectations as to whether the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing stimulus this year.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

ABB

ABB promoted long-standing executive Greg Scheu as head of North America to reinforce a string of high-profile acquisitions the technology company has splashed out on in recent years.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Singapore's Petra Foods Ltd is in dispute with Barry Callebaut after the latter sought a discount in the final pricing for buying Petra's cocoa business, Petra Food said in a statement late Monday.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis raised its full-year outlook for a second quarter in a row due to the ongoing absence of generic competition to its best-selling blood pressure pill Diovan.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise said it is selling its businesses in Croatia and Serbia to Austria's Uniqua Group, with representatives of the two companies signing a purchase agreement for 75 million euros ($102.57 million).

* Baloise said it is on course to achieve its targets, which include a combined ratio of 93 to 96 percent, a new business margin of more than 10 percent and a return on equity of 8 to 12 percent, and that it will continue to offer an attractive and reliable dividend in future.

* Roche's unit Genentech said it had gained FDA approval for a new subcutaneous formulation of Actemra for use in adult patients living with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.

* GAM said third-quarter assets under management stood at 72.1 billion Swiss francs ($79.96 billion), with modest net new money inflows and strong positive market performance largely offset by unfavorable foreign exchange movements.

* Barry Callebaut said a dispute with Singapore's Petra Foods Ltd over the purchase of a cocoa business will affect the calculation of the final purchase consideration and goodwill, though it doesn't affect the operational performance or the integration of the recently acquired business.

* Lindt & Spruengli appointed Andreas Pfluger as a member of top management effective immediately, and Thomas Linemayr is promoted to extended group management, aimed at equipping the chocolate maker to the ongoing geographic expansion.

* Inficon it is reducing full-year sales and operating profit expectations after third-quarter sales of $68.8 million missed expectations somewhat, though its order books are strong.

* Micronas confirmed its full-year sales forecast of 150 million francs and a margin on earnings before interest and tax in the mid-single-digit percentage range after posting a third-quarter profit of 2.6 million francs.

* Feintool said it expects full-year sales of 480 million francs following an 8.1 percent increase in third-quarter sales and sharply higher order backlog.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.3 percent in September to 16.91 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7312 euros) ($1 = 0.9017 Swiss francs)