Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 23

ZURICH Oct 23 Swiss stocks were seen opening
virtually unchanged on Wednesday, resisting the lower start
expected of European stocks due to profit taking after weak U.S.
jobs data reinforced expectations the Fed would keep monetary
policy loose for longer.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.07 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
BASILEA
The Swiss biotech group said its key antibiotic ceftobiprole
won long-awaited backing from the European regulator to treat
hospital and community-acquired pneumonia.
SWISS BANKS
Italian insurer Generali is looking at
alternatives to the sale of its Swiss private banking business
BSI, including an initial public offering, people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Implenia said Lyse Produksjon AS has commissioned
it to build the new "Lysebotn II" hydroelectric power plant, an
order worth more than 90 million Swiss francs ($100.53 million).
* Temenos said IFRS earnings per share more than
doubled to $0.23 in the third quarter and reaffirmed its full
year guidance.
* Partners Group said it has made a new equity
investment on behalf of its clients into Universal Services of
America to support current and future growth initiatives.
* Swisslog has signed an agreement with SCA to
design and realize an automated finished goods warehouse at an
existing production facility in Hoogezand, The Netherlands.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.8953 Swiss francs)