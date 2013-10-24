Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 24

ZURICH Oct 24 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Thursday in line with other European markets,
with figures showing a pick-up in manufacturing activity in
China lifting sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent
to 8,235 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ABB
The industrial group said net profit rose 10 percent in the
third quarter, even as orders fell as the awarding of large
orders remained slow.
ABB wants to collaborate more between its five businesses,
serve its customers better and step up the integration of its
acquisitions to improve profitability, its new chief executive
said.
For more, click on:
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank said it would restructure its interest rate trading
activities following a third-quarter slide in revenue at its
investment bank. Overall net profit rose to 454 million Swiss
francs, missing by far analyst estimates, which averaged 705
million francs. ABB
For more, click on:
UBS
The Swiss bourse has opened an investigation into whether
UBS may have violated rules on releasing news last year about a
major restructuring and settling LIBOR-related claims, it said
on Thursday.
For more, click on:
SGS
The inspections group holds investor days presentation in
Texas
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler said it opened its newest factory in
Dunajska Streda, Slovakia, which will supply elevators to
customers in Europe.
* Panalpina said it entered into a preliminary
agreement to settle a U.S. class-action lawsuit alleging
anti-competitive industry practices regarding certain freight
surcharges, agreeing to pay $35 million including previously
received proceeds of $5.8 million, in an unrelated class action
against various airlines. The settlement is subject to U.S.
court approval and will impact fourth quarter results.
* Logitech said third-quarter net profit fell to
$14.4 million from $54.5 million year-ago, and that it expects
full-year revenue of roughly $2 billion and operating income of
approximately $50 million, including $13 million in
restructuring charges.