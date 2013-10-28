Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 28

ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Monday, following a rebound in Asia after strong
results from the likes of Microsoft pushed Wall Street to
another record closing high.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent
to 8,273 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
LOUIS DREYFUS
Trading giant Louis Dreyfus Commodities expects revenue to
increase to roughly $60 billion this year, its controlling
shareholder, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, said in a newspaper
interview on Sunday.