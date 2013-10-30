Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 30

ZURICH Oct 30 Swiss stocks were expected to
open a touch higher on Wednesday, as Asian stocks rose on the
view the Federal Reserve would leave stimulus in place for the
next few months at least.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent
higher at 8,251 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
CEMBRA MONEY BANK IPO-CMBN.S
Cembra said on Wednesday it would sell its stock at 51 Swiss
francs ($56.78) a share, raising 918 million francs in its
initial public offering.
For more, click on
VONTOBEL
Swiss private bank Vontobel said the inflow of net new money
at its asset management business slowed in the third quarter, as
clients worried about U.S. fiscal issues and swings in emerging
markets.
For more, click on
CLARIANT
Swiss speciality chemicals company Clariant said it
planned to sell its leather services business to Dutch chemicals
firm Stahl, majority owned by France's Wendel Group.
For more, click on
BKW
The power company said it would decommission the Muehleberg,
Switzerland nuclear plant in 2019.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Syngenta said it had registered Fortenza, a
novel seed treatment insecticide, in Argentina. It estimates the
global peak sales potential for the Fortenza product family at
around $300 million.
* Rieter said it sees better prospects for the
year, at an annual investor day.
* Gategroup said it had won an extension of
business with long-time customer easyJet, expected to bring in
excess of 800 million francs in revenues.
* Ascom said it expected to post a significantly
higher full-year net profit on the year and record its best ever
operating margin.
* Santhera said it had secured up to 10 million
francs in equity financing from YA Global.
ECONOMY
* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.56 in
September from 1.32 in August, the Swiss bank's economists said.
* Switzerland's leading KOF indicator due at 0800 GMT.