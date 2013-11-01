Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 1

ZURICH Nov 1 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Friday while European shares were seen opening mixed with speculation the European Central Bank could ease its monetary policy and the Federal Reserve might start cutting its stimulus earlier than expected providing contrasting signals to investors.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

BANKS

U.S. government-controlled mortgage company Fannie Mae sued nine of the world's largest banks, including UBS and Credit Suisse, accusing them of colluding to manipulate interest rates and seeking more than $800 million of damages.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG has dismissed a trader who cost the bank roughly $6 million in losses from "unusual trading activities" that are being looked at by regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oerlikon said it appointed Brice Koch, previously head of ABB's power systems division, to take over as chief executive during the first quarter of 2014, succeeding interim CEO Juerg Fedier who will resume the job of CFO.

* SGS said it acquired industrial valve testing and certification company Industrial Valve Engineering Limited (IVE) in New Zealand, which employs 70 people and generated revenues of NZ$ 11.8 mio for the year ending in March 2013.

* Phoenix Mecano said it recorded slight organic growth in incoming orders and sales in the third quarter.

* Ascom : Zuercher Kantonalbank said it is launching a private placement of 9.67 million shares in Ascom, or 26.86 percent of the company's share capital, which it has owned since 2007 as a financial investment.

* Adval Tech sells property in Muri no longer required for operations.

ECONOMY

* October PMI due at 0830 GMT