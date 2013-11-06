Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 6

ZURICH Nov 6 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Wednesday, although European indices are seen rangebound as uncertainty in the run-up to an ECB policy meeting keeps investors on edge.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent to 8,173, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

TAG HEUER

Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer expects single-digit sales growth this year and is aiming to outperform market growth estimated at about 5 percent in 2014, its head told Reuters.

ADECCO

Adecco, the world's No. 1 staffing agency, posted a 61 percent jump in net profit in the third-quarter and flagged an increase in demand for temporary staff in Europe as the region emerges from recession..

CEMBRA

Cembra said it will exercise an overallotment of 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering, bringing its free float up to 68.3 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said it will acquire Melbourne, Australia-based Hart Aviation, which has 38 full time employees and consultants providing specialist aviation audit and advisory services to specifically mitigate aviation risks.

* Gottex said it will establish a joint venture with China-based asset manager VStone Asset Management, in a bid to provide access to mainland China asset management and investors.

* Oerlikon's said its drive systems' Graziano business unit has signed a double-digit million euro long term agreement with GIMA, expanding the business between the two companies through 2016.

* Gurit to distribute PVC structural foam from Maricell as of Jan. 2014.