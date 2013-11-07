Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 7

ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open
virtually unchanged on Thursday, with investors cautious before
a European Central Bank rate decision and major data releases.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent
to 8,238, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
SWISS RE
The world's second largest reinsurer, said on Thursday it
was open to paying a special dividend as net profit fell less
than expected.
For more, click on
SWISSCOM
Switzerland's national telecoms operator named Urs Schaeppi
as its new chief executive putting an end to the uncertainty
caused by the loss of its former CEO who committed suicide in
July.
For more, click on
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Barry Callebaut beat forecasts with sales volumes growth of
11.4 percent in the full year to August, helped by new
outsourcing deals coming on tap and volumes contributed by the
cocoa business it acquired from Petra Foods PEFO.S.
For more, click on [BARN.S ]
NOBEL BIOCARE
The Swiss dental implant maker raised its full-year profit
margin target as cost cuts and efforts to claw back market share
gain momentum.
For more, click on
NESTLE
The world's biggest food group said it was selling its Jenny
Craig weight management businesses in North America and Oceania
to private equity firm North Castle Partners for an undisclosed
sum.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer said it had begun the transfer of
Merrill Lynch's International Wealth Management (IWM) business
based in Panama.
ECONOMY
The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -5 points
between July and October from -9 points in the previous period,
the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.
SNB publishes data on International Reserves and Foreign
Currency Liquidity at 0800 GMT