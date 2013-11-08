Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8

ZURICH Nov 8 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday
RICHEMONT
The luxury goods maker reports first-half earnings at 0600
GMT.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuehne & Nagel said it is appointing Reinhard
Schullerus, a 19-year veteran of the company and currently
senior vice president for integrated logistics, as head of sales
and marketing from Jan. 1.
* Pargesa said it elected Paul Desmarais Jr as
chairman and executive director following the death of his
father, Paul G. Desmarais, in October. The company also said
third-quarter net profit shrank to 66.9 million Swiss francs
($72.82 million) from 176.6 million francs year ago, when
disposals of holdings in Arkema and Pernod Ricard boosted the
result.
ECONOMY
* October jobless data at 0645 GMT
* September retail sales at 0815 GMT
($1 = 0.9187 Swiss francs)