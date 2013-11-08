Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8

ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss stocks are expected to open
lower on Friday, in line with other European markets, as strong
U.S. economic growth data revived worries that the Federal
Reserve may trim its stimulus measures this year.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.3
percent at 8,202 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
RICHEMONT
Luxury goods group Richemont said it had decided not to sell
any of its businesses as it reported a pick-up in sales growth
in October, helped by strong demand for its jewellery and
retailers restocking in the Asia-Pacific region.
For more click on
UBS
Swiss bank UBS has bought back the stabilisation fund set up
five years ago to bail out the bank during the financial crisis,
for $3.762 billion, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on
Friday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Alpiq said group profit for the first nine months
of the year came in at 126 million Swiss francs compared to 173
million a year ago as restructuring measures weighed. It expects
a lower operating result for 2013 compared to the previous year.
* Sulzer says it is adapting its organisational
structure to support its key market strategy.
* Kuehne & Nagel said it is appointing Reinhard
Schullerus, a 19-year veteran of the company and currently
senior vice president for integrated logistics, as head of sales
and marketing from Jan. 1.
* Pargesa said it elected Paul Desmarais Jr as
chairman and executive director following the death of his
father, Paul G. Desmarais, in October. The company also said
third-quarter net profit shrank to 66.9 million Swiss francs
($72.82 million) from 176.6 million francs year ago, when
disposals of holdings in Arkema and Pernod Ricard boosted the
result.
* Cosmo announces that Santarus will amend its
licensing agreement with Cosmo once Santarus' merger with Salix
is completed.
* CKW said its CEO Andrew Walo will become CEO of
Axpo in Feb. 2014.
* CREALOGIX is acquiring a share in the Icelandic
software company Meniga.
ECONOMY
* October jobless data at 0645 GMT
* September retail sales at 0815 GMT
($1 = 0.9187 Swiss francs)