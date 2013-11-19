Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 19

ZURICH Nov 19 Swiss stocks were set to open a touch lower on Tuesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street, where cautious comments from U.S. billionaire investor Carl Icahn helped prompt some late losses.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.2 percent lower at 8,338, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse plans to lean more heavily on its private banking franchise, targeting a bigger share of lucrative ultra-rich clients as tougher regulation and volatile markets dent investment banking returns.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said it agreed to acquire a $334 million stake in Brazilian insurance group SulAmérica.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* Julius Baer said its Infidar unit will merge with WMPartners Wealth Management Ltd., a bid to consolidate market position by bundling skills and expertise. Financial deals of transaction, expected to close in the first quarter, weren't disclosed.

* Actelion said its topical drug for treatment of a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, known as Valchlor, has been released to patients in the United States.

* Publigroupe said it expects operating break even this year and a net result around the half-year loss of 9.5 million Swiss francs ($10.42 million).

* Myriad said it rolled out the latest version of its MSNGR chat service across five major operators in the America Movil group.

($1 = 0.9120 Swiss francs)