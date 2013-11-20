Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 20

ZURICH Nov 20 Swiss stocks were set to open a touch lower on Wednesday, with caution prevailing following losses in U.S. stocks and in Asia ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent lower at 8,293, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

Roche said its drug Kadcyla, a treatment for an aggressive form of breast cancer, was approved in Europe following U.S. approval in February.

For more, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

* Bethmann Bank and Merck Finck & Co are the only remaining bidders for Credit Suisse's German private banking business, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz + Bickenbach said its third-quarter net loss narrowed to 25.6 million euros from 43 million euros year, ago, and that it will press ahead with the restructuring and cost-cutting programme, the effect of which it expects to begin to take effect.

* SHL said its third-quarter loss was steady on the year at $1.1 million on a 13.8 percent rise in revenues to $7.4 million.

* Myriad said its Alien Dalvik software will be integrated into the Sailfish OS, an open operating system, as part of the first Jolla smartphone launch.

ECONOMY

* Swiss ZEW investor sentiment for November due at 1000 GMT