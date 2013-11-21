Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 21

ZURICH Nov 21 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, in line with European markets seen
tracking losses on Wall Street, after minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's last policy meeting signalled the central bank
could start to wind down its stimulus measures in the next few
months.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.3
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Switzerland's second-biggest bank said it was setting up a
Swiss subsidiary by mid-2015, a move that would make it easier
to break up the bank in the event of a severe crisis.
For more, click on
BASLER KANTONALBANK (BKB)
BKB broke market rules by propping up the price of its own
participation certificates and will have to repay illegally
generated profits, the Swiss financial market watchdog said.
For more click on
ZURICH
Zurich Insurance has sold its remaining stake in New China
Life Insurance (NCI) to Swiss Re and some undisclosed
investors for $943 million, as it pushes ahead with an attempt
to diversify its Asian portfolio.
For more, click on:
SWISS RE
Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, has agreed
to pay $493 million to buy a 4.9 percent stake in New China Life
Insurance Company from cross town rival Zurich
Insurance Group.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* CARLO GAVAZZI said first-half net profit fell 25
percent to 4.3 million Swiss francs, mainly due to exchange rate
fluctuations.
ECONOMY
* Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 0.9 percent in
October to 18.335 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs
Office said on Thursday.
* SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg due to give speech at
1700 GMT at money market event in Geneva.