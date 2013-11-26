Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 26

ZURICH Nov 26 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors stay on the sidelines and await fresh catalysts ahead of a slew of U.S. data.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen slipping 8 points to 8,299 points, according to the Swiss futures index.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, ABN AMRO and Credit Suisse have submitted final round bids for Societe Generale's Asian private bank, which is being valued at around $400 million, people familiar with the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco has appointed Mark De Smedt as chief human resources officer, effective Jan. 1, 2014.

* Orascom Development Holding posted a loss after minorities of 75.7 million Swiss francs ($83 million) in the first nine months of the year, hit by the unrest in Egypt and foreign exchange losses from U.S. dollar-denominated loans.

* Partners Group confirmed the sale of its remaining interest in Asset Management Partners, an affiliated company representing about 2 percent of its total assets under management as of end June, to its management team as pre-announced in September 2013.

* Santhera said its Phase III programme with Catena/Raxone in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy remains on track to deliver data early in the second quarter of 2014.

* Tamedia said the Swiss competition commission has approved its takeover of Ziegler Druck and Verlags-AG.

* Myriad said its board and executive management have purchased 500,000 shares.

ECONOMY

*The Swiss National Bank sees no reason to end its policy of capping the Swiss franc against the euro, and it still considers the Swiss currency highly valued, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Monday.

($1 = 0.9118 Swiss francs)