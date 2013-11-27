Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 27

ZURICH Nov 27 Swiss stocks were expected to
open flat on Wednesday, with European equities underpinned by an
expected rise in German shares after conservatives and the
centre-left reached a deal on forming a grand coalition
overnight.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged
8,240, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Tornos said it won't tell shareholders how to
react to a public takeover offer by Walter Fust at 4.70 Swiss
francs per share, but that it considers the offer too low.
Fust's offer confirms his confidence in Tornos, while also
guaranteeing the long term stability of Tornos' shareholder
base, the company said.
* Komax said it will acquire the majority of SLE
quality engineering, in which to already holds a 30 percent
stake, in order to expand its range and augment its expertise in
processing wires for high-frequency data transmission in
automobiles. The company didn't disclose financial details.
* Clariant said it will open a mining application
and development center in Brazil, which will serve as the
company's global excellence center for iron and phosphate ores
and pelletizing.
ECONOMY
* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.28 in
October from 1.56 in September on a lower assessment of business
conditions in the retail sector.