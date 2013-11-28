Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 28

ZURICH Nov 28 Swiss stocks were expected to open broadly unchanged on Thursday, in line with European markets where investors were seen avoiding strong bets due to a likely fall in volumes on a U.S. holiday.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

UBS

Swiss bank UBS is the latest multinational bank to curb the use of electronic chat rooms over concerns that regulators view some of the forums as potential venues for collusion and market manipulation.

For related news click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS AG have jointly founded the Swiss Finance Council, which has been launched on Thursday to engage in dialogue around policy developments in finance at European and international level.

* Novartis said scientists discovered a new drug target for treating malaria.

* Galenica said Velphoro (PA21) received U.S. FDA approval for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis.

* VP Bank said its group executive management will be merged with the executive board as of 1 January 2014. Its organisational structure is to be streamlined in terms of personnel.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss economy grew by 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.