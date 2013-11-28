Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 28

ZURICH Nov 28 Swiss stocks were expected to
open broadly unchanged on Thursday, in line with European
markets where investors were seen avoiding strong bets due to a
likely fall in volumes on a U.S. holiday.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS is the latest multinational bank to curb the
use of electronic chat rooms over concerns that regulators view
some of the forums as potential venues for collusion and market
manipulation.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS AG have
jointly founded the Swiss Finance Council, which has been
launched on Thursday to engage in dialogue around policy
developments in finance at European and international level.
* Novartis said scientists discovered a new drug
target for treating malaria.
* Galenica said Velphoro (PA21) received U.S. FDA
approval for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic
kidney disease patients on dialysis.
* VP Bank said its group executive management will
be merged with the executive board as of 1 January 2014. Its
organisational structure is to be streamlined in terms of
personnel.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss economy grew by 0.5 percent in the third quarter
from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.