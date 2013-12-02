Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 2

ZURICH Dec 2 Swiss stocks were expected to open
little changed on Monday as investors stay on the sidelines
ahead of a raft of key U.S. data due this week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening at 8,261
points, according to a premarket indication from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS is making a cash tender offer to buy back 11
bonds for up to 2.15 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) with
the aim of reducing its balance sheet.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Actelion has terminated its Phase III DUAL-2
study investigating the effect of treatment with macitentan on
reducing new digital ulcers in patients with systemic sclerosis,
following a recommendation from the independent Data Monitoring
Committee (DMC).
* Calida Group said it submitted a draft
conditional public takeover offer for French sports clothing
group Lafuma to the French financial market regulator AMF.
* Oerlikon's coating segment Oerlikon Balzers has
opened its first coating centre in the Philippines and is
expanding its service range in Korea.
* Myriad said Silicondust USA Inc has selected its
DLNA Connect & Share technology as a second screen application
to stream live TV to Android devices.
* Partners Group invests NOK 2 billion in a
shopping centre portfolio transaction in Norway.
* SHL Telemedicine has signed an agreement with
Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai.
ECONOMY
* Swiss PMI data due at 0830 GMT. Analysts expect it to rise
to 55.0 points in November from 54.2 points in October.