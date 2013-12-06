Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 6

ZURICH Dec 6 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NESTLE
Nestle has launched the sale of its entire 10 percent stake
in Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan, worth
1.145 billion Swiss francs ($1.27 billion).
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Syngenta has launched two new products for sugar
cane, Plene Evolve and Plene PB, in Brazil.
* Baloise said Jan De Meulder, CEO of Basler
Versicherungen in Germany, has fallen ill. He expects to take up
his operational activities again as CEO in four to six months'
time.
* Acino said Avista Capital Partners and Nordic
Capital hold 93.58 percent of its share capital.
* Newron said the Marketing Authorization
Application (MAA) for safinamide was submitted to the European
Medicines Agency (EMA).
* Autoneum has appointed Martin Zwyssig as Chief
Financial Officer and member of the Group Executive Board,
effective April 2014.
ECONOMY
* Swiss CPI for November due at 0815 GMT. Analysts in a
Reuters poll expect prices to fall 0.1 percent year-on-year
* The Swiss National Bank publishes details on foreign
currency reserves at 0800 GMT