Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 22

ZURICH Jan 22 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed to slightly higher on Wednesday, with a rise
in U.S. stock futures and a recovery in Asian shares seen
prompting investors to cautiously increase their exposure to
riskier assets.
The Swiss blue-chip index was forecast to open
virtually unchanged at 8,484 points, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer. Meanwhile the SMI
futures index was seen up 0.5 percent at 8,426 points.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
ABB
ABB said on Wednesday its power division would
miss quarterly profit targets after $260 million in charges due
to project delays following storms in the North Sea and
restructuring costs.
For more, click on
UBS
UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas unit said it
has hired a team of six financial advisers from Morgan Stanley
.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said it has seen strong interest
from clients in its Partners Group Global Infrastructure 2012
program, closing it at 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion), which
makes it the largest dedicated infrastructure vehicle ever
raised by the firm.
* Lifewatch said it will enter a strategic
partnership with China Telecom for the sale of medical
smartphones and relating services with a potential of more than
$400 million sales over the next five years in China.
* SHL Telemedicine said a sponsored level 1
American Depository Receipt (ADR) program in the United States
has been launched together with BNY Mellon, with trading is
expected to start in the next few weeks.
ECONOMY
January ZEW investor sentiment due at 1000 GMT
($1 = 0.7383 euros)