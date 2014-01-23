Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 23

ZURICH Jan 23 Swiss stocks were expected to
edge lower on Thursday, in line with European markets seen
dipping after softer-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data
fuelled concerns over the pace of growth in the world's
second-biggest economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CAPITAL BUFFER FOR SWISS BANKS
The Swiss government is raising the level of capital banks
must hold against their mortgage activity, tightening controls
on lenders after the previous requirement failed to dampen
Switzerland's housing market boom.
LONZA
Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences group Lonza
posted a fall in full-year sales and profit on Thursday as
restructuring measures, unfavourable exchange rates and lower
revenues in its pharma and biotech unit weighed.
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
UBS, Credit Suisse Group AG, and Royal Bank of Scotland
are being investigated by EU antitrust regulators for
suspected rigging of interest rates linked to the Swiss franc, a
person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Wall Street Journal reported that talks between Credit
Suisse Group and U.S. authorities on settling
allegations the Swiss bank helped Americans evade taxes have
intensified, and a settlement of more than $800 million could be
struck in the first half of the year, people familiar with the
situation said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Swiss Confederation reduced its stake in
telecommunications firm Swisscom by 5.55 percentage
points to 51.22 percent in 2013, resulting in an extraordinary
gain of 1.247 billion Swiss francs.
* BB Biotech said it would propose to pay out 7
Swiss francs per share to shareholders for 2013.
* Partners Group said it signed an agreement with
Japan's Mizuho Financial Group to jointly develop and distribute
global private equity and infrastructure products in the pension
market in Japan.
* AFG said its sales inched lower to 1.286 billion
Swiss francs in 2013.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said consolidated
IFRS revenue fell 8.8 percent to 874.4 million Swiss francs at
31 December 2013.
* Logitech reported third-quarter earnings per
share of $0.30 and raised its full-year outlook got the fiscal
year 2014.
* Intershop Holding AG said it had successfully
placed a 125 million Swiss franc bond.
ECONOMY