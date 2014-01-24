Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 24

ZURICH Jan 24 Swiss stocks were expected to
open unchanged on Friday, after overnight losses in Asia and the
United States.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI future was seen unchanged
at 8,337.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
Novartis still sees heart failure drug serelaxin
as a potential blockbuster, even after the European health
regulator dealt the drug a blow by recommending it be rejected.
The Swiss drugmaker also said on Friday its omalizumab
treatment was backed by a committee of the European regulator
for patients with a severe form of hives.
For more, click on
HOLCIM
A push by Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade to impose
unprecedented sanctions against six cement makers, including
Holcim accused of colluding to exclude rivals from the
market will likely end up in a years-long court battle, lawyers
and analysts said.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
Two leading U.S. grain groups have asked Syngenta AG
, the world's largest crop chemicals company, to
suspend the commercial use in the United States of two
genetically modified (GM) strains of corn not currently approved
in China.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Interroll said full-year sales rose 3 percent to
316.3 million Swiss francs ($347.56 million), and that it
expects a significant rise in operating profit (EBIT) of around
10 percent. Full earnings are due March 21.
* Daetwyler said unaudited full-year net revenue
rose 16.5 percent to 1.382 billion francs on acquisitions. Full
earnings are due Feb. 27.
* Panalpina said its Chief Human Resources Officer
Alastair Robertson will leave the company during the course of
the year because he has decided to take on a new challenge
outside of the industry.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9101 Swiss francs)