Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 27

ZURICH Jan 27 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday, resuming last week's sell-off and tracking sharp losses in Asia as mounting worries over emerging economies continue to spook investors.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,165 according premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday

SWISS BANKS

The U.S. Justice Department has received 106 requests from Swiss entities to participate in a U.S. settlement program aimed at ending a long-running probe of tax-dodging by Americans using Swiss bank accounts, a senior U.S. government official said on Saturday.

For more, click on

SWISS REGULATOR

Switzerland's cabinet has twice refused to accept the nomination of a British-born ex-UBS banker as head of the financial market regulator, hoping to see more competition for the role, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

For more, click on

ROCHE

Swiss drug company Roche said on Friday a European Union committee recommended its MabThera subcutaneous treatment for patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich will maintain its current payout policy of paying a sustaintably attractive dividend, the insurer's Chief Executive in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

* Gottex said fourth-quarter fee-earning assets were $5.3 billion, down from $5.8 billion as a result of limited net outflows, and said the integration of acquisition EIM will be its main task during the first half of 2014.

* Partners Group said it and Equis Funds Group successfully closed a $250 million investment to develop a dedicated Japanese solar platform.

* Schlatter said full-year order intake slid to 84 million Swiss francs ($93.93 million) and net sales dropped to 96.9 million francs, with an order backlog for the year of 27.1 million francs. The company will report a positive EBIT and a "balanced" net profit for the year due to restructuring.

* Bobst said it is issuing 50 million francs of fixed rate straight bonds, to increase the financial flexibility of the company, especially in view of the redemption of the 150 million franc straight bonds maturing May 5.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.8943 Swiss francs)