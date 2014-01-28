Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 28

ZURICH Jan 28 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Tuesday, mirroring European shares, with
investors cautious on concerns that a possible cut in stimulus
in the United States could hurt emerging economies.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening just 0.1 percent
higher at 8,143 according premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
SWATCH
In a victory for financial news media, a U.S. appeals court
said Bloomberg LP acted lawfully when it secretly obtained a
recording of a conference call between Swatch Group SA and
securities analysts and published a transcript.
UBS
A former UBS employee must arbitrate a claim that he was
terminated for disclosing to superiors that he was pressured to
publish misleading research reports.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zuger Kantonalbank said it had set aside 8 million
Swiss francs to cover any costs arising from the tax dispute
with the United States. It reported a net profit of 61.2 million
Swiss francs for 2013, the same level as the previous year, but
said its top line would be lower in 2014, due to changes in its
pension fund.
* Banque Cantonale du Jura posted a 5 percent rise
in net profit to 9 million francs in 2013.
* Ascom said it expects to post a group profit for
2013 of 36 million Swiss francs compared to 21.8 million last
year.
