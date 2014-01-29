Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 29

ZURICH Jan 29 Swiss stocks were expected to
rise on Wednesday, with traders saying a move overnight by
Turkey to hike all of its key interest rates to defend the
country's crumbling lira currency was helping to buoy equity
markets.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent higher
at 8,247 according premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
NOVARTIS
Novartis is exploring all options for its subscale
divisions, including "unique structures", its Chief Executive
said on Wednesday, as the Swiss drugmaker reported
fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations.
UBS
A former UBS AG employee must arbitrate a claim
that he was terminated for disclosing to superiors that he was
pressured to publish misleading research reports.
SWISS TAX
The Swiss government said its top tax diplomat met with
Greece's deputy finance minister in Bern to negotiate over the
assets wealthy Greeks have stashed in secret Swiss bank
accounts, ahead of a February meeting at finance minister level.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Meyer Burger said board member Dietmar Roth will
not stand for re-election at the company's April 29 shareholder
meeting.
* Cytos and Singapore's Agency for Science,
Technology and Research announced that their influenza met its
primary end point for immunogenicity in the Phase 1 clinical
trial in healthy Asian volunteers.
* Lifewatch said it rejects a recent Schaffhausen
court ruling that its board must accept three persons at
ashareholder meeting of Jan. 30, and regards the decision as a
severe violation of corporate and procedural rules.
* Huegli said full-year sales rose more than 13
percent to 367.3 million Swiss francs ($408.70 million), and
that it expects moderate organic sales growth and
over-proportional EBIT growth this year.
ECONOMY
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator surged to 1.81 in
December from 1.40 in November, the Swiss bank's economists
said.
($1 = 0.8987 Swiss francs)