Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 4

ZURICH Feb 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Tuesday, tracking European shares down, after lower-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data triggered a sell-off on Wall Street.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.7 percent to 8,050 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

UBS

UBS swung to a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, bolstered by a large tax benefit and its investment bank, which returned to the black.

NESTLE

Nestle is exploring a possible sale of frozen foods business Davigel for about 300 million euros ($400 million), three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said it had agreed to acquire Lwart Química Ltda., a supplier of waterproofing products in Brazil that last year generated net sales of 33 million Swiss francs.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank posted a rise in 2013 profit after tax of 0.6 percent to 179.3 million Swiss francs, and proposed a dividend of 11 francs per share.

* AMS reported a fall in net income for 2013 to 60.8 million euros, down from 81.9 million euros in 2012.