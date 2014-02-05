Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 5

ZURICH Feb 5 Swiss stocks were expected to open
a tad lower on Wednesday, with concerns about company earnings
and the pace of global economic recovery prompting investors to
trade cautiously ahead of some key risk events.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged
at 8,095 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer. The SMI future was 0.1 percent
lower at 8,013 points.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWATCH
Swatch Group said it expects healthy growth this
year after watch and jewelry sales helped net profit rise more
than 20 percent in 2013.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta, the world's largest maker of crop
chemicals, said Wednesday it plans to step up its focus on costs
as it reported a 11 percent drop in full-year profit.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Tornos said investor Walter Fust declares the
takeover offer for the company to be successful after 1,899,866
Tornos shares were tendered, bringing his participation amounts
to 42.88 percent.
* Inficon said that BlackRock holds 5.01 percent of
its voting rights.
* SHL Telemedicine said it would swing to a net
profit of up to $2 million from a year-ago loss of $7.3 million
after a rise in revenue. Full earnings are due Feb 27.
