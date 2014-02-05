Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 5

ZURICH Feb 5 Swiss stocks were expected to open a tad lower on Wednesday, with concerns about company earnings and the pace of global economic recovery prompting investors to trade cautiously ahead of some key risk events.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged at 8,095 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. The SMI future was 0.1 percent lower at 8,013 points.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWATCH

Swatch Group said it expects healthy growth this year after watch and jewelry sales helped net profit rise more than 20 percent in 2013.

For more, click on

SYNGENTA

Syngenta, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals, said Wednesday it plans to step up its focus on costs as it reported a 11 percent drop in full-year profit.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tornos said investor Walter Fust declares the takeover offer for the company to be successful after 1,899,866 Tornos shares were tendered, bringing his participation amounts to 42.88 percent.

* Inficon said that BlackRock holds 5.01 percent of its voting rights.

* SHL Telemedicine said it would swing to a net profit of up to $2 million from a year-ago loss of $7.3 million after a rise in revenue. Full earnings are due Feb 27.