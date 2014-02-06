Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 6

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Feb 6 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank missed expectations with a marginal uptick in fourth-quarter net profit after increased legal costs arising from U.S. probes into alleged tax evasion and the sale of mortgage-backed bonds.
For more click on
SYNGENTA
Syngenta, under pressure from U.S. grain exporters to suspend sales of seeds containing a new genetically modified corn trait that is not approved in China, said on Wednesday it has already "sold out" of the product.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS said it was launching a new ten year benchmark bond maturing in 2024 and an offer to holders of the existing 2016 625 million Swiss franc bonds to exchange them into new bonds with a term of eight years.
* Emmi said its net sales grew 10.6 percent to 3.3 billion Swiss francs last year thanks to a strengthening of its international business and an encouraging performance in the Swiss market. It said it expects stable or slightly higher raw material prices in the first half of 2014.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced details of its share buyback. It intends to buy back up to 599,830 shares or 4 percent of its shares for a purchase price of 93.25 francs.
* Dottikon ES Group said it appointed Thomas Rosatzin as member of the senior management and head of purchasing as of April 1.
* THERAMetrics holding announced a strong start to 2014 with 2.7 million euros new business awarded in January.
* Energiedienst Holding said its net profit fell by 14 percent to 66 million euros in 2013. It also nominated two candidates for election to its board.
ECONOMY
* Consumer confidence due at 0645 GMT
* Trade data for December due at 0700 GMT
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.