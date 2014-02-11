Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 11

ZURICH Feb 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher, as investors looked to the new U.S. Federal Reserve chair to reassure markets over policy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent to 8,355 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NESTLE

L'Oreal will buy 8 percent of its capital for 6.5 billion euros ($9 billion) from Swiss consumer goods group Nestle, boosting the French cosmetics group's earnings per share by more than 5 percent.

UBS

A former senior UBS private banker has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a criminal indictment for selling offshore tax-evasion services to wealthy Americans, according to court documents.

ACTELION

Actelion raised its full-year guidance on Tuesday and said its new heart and lung drug had been very well received in the United States, as it posted full-year profit that beat expectations.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it is selling its water treatment business in Africa to South Africa-based AECI for 34 million Swiss francs ($37.92 million) in cash at closing, which is expected by the end of the second quarter 2014.

* Basilea said it reduced its full-year net loss to 33 million francs, with a solid year-end cash position of 273.9 million francs.

* Oerlikon said all five CEOs of its group segments will become part of its group executive committee as it seeks to enhance collaboration. It has also appointed Bernd Matthes as new CEO of its Drive Systems Segment.

* Datwyler said it has agreed to sell its Maagtechnic specialist distribution business to the Dutch Eriks Group for an undisclosed price.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was auctioning a 2 percent bond maturing in 2021, a 1.25 pct bond maturing in 2024, and a 4 percent one in 2049, in a tender.

($1 = 0.8966 Swiss francs)