Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 11

ZURICH Feb 11 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher, as investors looked to the new U.S. Federal Reserve
chair to reassure markets over policy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent
to 8,355 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
NESTLE
L'Oreal will buy 8 percent of its capital for 6.5
billion euros ($9 billion) from Swiss consumer goods group
Nestle, boosting the French cosmetics group's earnings
per share by more than 5 percent.
UBS
A former senior UBS private banker has agreed to plead
guilty in connection with a criminal indictment for selling
offshore tax-evasion services to wealthy Americans, according to
court documents.
ACTELION
Actelion raised its full-year guidance on Tuesday
and said its new heart and lung drug had been very well received
in the United States, as it posted full-year profit that beat
expectations.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant said it is selling its water treatment
business in Africa to South Africa-based AECI for 34 million
Swiss francs ($37.92 million) in cash at closing, which is
expected by the end of the second quarter 2014.
* Basilea said it reduced its full-year net loss to
33 million francs, with a solid year-end cash position of 273.9
million francs.
* Oerlikon said all five CEOs of its group segments
will become part of its group executive committee as it seeks to
enhance collaboration. It has also appointed Bernd Matthes as
new CEO of its Drive Systems Segment.
* Datwyler said it has agreed to sell its
Maagtechnic specialist distribution business to the Dutch Eriks
Group for an undisclosed price.
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was auctioning
a 2 percent bond maturing in 2021, a 1.25 pct bond maturing in
2024, and a 4 percent one in 2049, in a tender.
($1 = 0.8966 Swiss francs)