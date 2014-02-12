Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 12

ZURICH Feb 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking European shares, as investors took heart from better-than-expected trade data from China.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent to 8,386 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* St Galler Kantonalbank posted a profit of 108.7 million Swiss francs in 2013, and said it had set aside 36.7 million francs for legal costs and possible penalities relating to Switzerland's tax dispute with the United States.

* Belimo posted a full-year net income of around 62 million Swiss francs, compared with 60.6 million in 2012.

* BKW said it was selling all of the shares in Swiss Solar Invest AG to UBS Clean Energy Infrastructure Switzerland, without disclosing a purchase price.

* Bobst said full-year consolidated net profit should be higher than previously announced after consolidated sales for 2013 rose by 90 million francs to 1.354 billion.

ECONOMY

* Swiss inflation data for January due at 0815 GMT

* Swiss treasury to announce results of latest bond auction