Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 14

ZURICH Feb 14 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Friday, while European stocks were seen open mixed as soft U.S. data kept investors cautious ahead of GDP figures for the euro zone.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 17 points, according to the SMI future.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Actelion Ltd said that SwissMedic approved Opsumit (macitentan) for pulmonary arterial hypertension patients within Switzerland.

* Schindler said it had a net profit of 463 million Swiss francs in 2013, or 682 million francs excluding the impairments of 219 million francs relating to the Hyundai participation.

* Phoenix Mecano said its result for 2013 amounted to approximately 22 million euros and said 2014 started well.

* Cicor said order intake rose by more than 16 percent to 202 million Swiss francs in 2013, but net profit will be below the previous year's level. The company publishes results on March 12.