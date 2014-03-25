Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 25

ZURICH, March 25 - Swiss stocks were expected to inch higher at the open on Tuesday taking their cue from a late recovery on some U.S. indexes, although any gains were seen limited by expectations of weak data from Germany.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent to 8,208 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

UBS's head of equities for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, is leaving the Swiss bank after almost 18 years, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer has acquired a majority stake in Brazilian wealth manager GPS, raising its bet on Latin America's largest wealth management market.

SYNGENTA

China has turned away more U.S. corn after detecting MIR 162, a GMO strain developed by Syngenta AG that Beijing has not approved for import, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta said it has successfully issued 750 million euros ($1.03 billion) in Eurobonds, comprising a 500 million Eurobond maturing in November 2021 and a 250 million Eurobond maturing in October 2017.

* Baloise said it had a net combined ratio of 94.9 percent in 2013 versus 94.1 percent in the previous year and said profit for the period rose 3.7 percent to 453 million francs.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said net profit fell 43 percent last year to 53.8 million Swiss francs as provisions to settle a U.S. tax probe and restructuring took a toll.

* Partners Group said adjusted net profit for 2013 rose 10 percent to 292 million francs and said it would propose a dividend of 7.25 francs per share compared to 6.25 a year ago.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it has been selected as a global logistics partner by the Irish Dairy Board, as part of the company's strategic plans to increase production and break into new markets.

* Walter Meier announces the arrangements for it share buyback via put options. The board of directors has set the strike price at 58 francs and the conversion ratio at 1:4.

ECONOMY

