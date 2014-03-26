Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 26

ZURICH, March 26 Swiss stocks were expected to
edge higher on Wednesday, tracking gains made in Asian and U.S.
trade, where buoyant U.S. consumer confidence and house prices
helped to fuel gains.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent
to 8,315 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
FINMA
The Swiss government is set to appoint Mark Branson, a
British-born former banker, as the first non-Swiss national to
head its financial regulator, two sources said, just as the body
probes currency markets and prepares for a major review of big
banks.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
Syngenta AG said that grain prices have played a
role in China's rejection of U.S. corn shipments containing an
unauthorized, genetically modified trait developed by the
company.
For more, click on
UBS
The broker tug-of-war between Morgan Stanley and UBS
Wealth Americas in Florida continued this month as
veteran adviser David Behar jumped to Morgan Stanley after nine
years with UBS.
For more, click on
KUDELSKI
Norwegian telecom firm Telenor has sold its
business providing encryption and content security for digital
TV to Switzerland's Kudelski for 1.5 billion crowns
($248) million), Telenor said on Wednesday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* BKW said it swung to a full-year net loss of
216.7 million Swiss francs ($244.53 million) from a year-ago
profit due to 489 million francs in impairments on production
facilities and investments, and proposed a dividend of 1.20
francs per share.
* Sonova said it will present a range of new
products and campaigns under its brands Phonak and Unitron,
including a third generation of hearing instrument Lyric, at an
industry conference beginning Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.
* Emmi said full-year net profit rose 7 percent to
104.6 million francs on a disposal and a rise in sales, and that
it will hike its dividend to 3.80 francs per share.
* Aryzta said its acquisition of Cloverhill Bakery
closed on March 25.
* Komax said full-year net profit rose to 25.1
million francs from 9.4 million francs on the year, and that it
will distribute 4.50 francs per share to shareholders from
capital contribution reserves, more than double last year's 2.00
franc per share payout.
* Conzzeta said full-year net profit rose 59 percent
to 73.4 million francs on the year, and that will reduce its
share capital instead of paying a dividend. The par value of the
bearer share will be reduced from 100 francs to 10 francs, that
of the registered share from 20 francs to 2 francs, not subject
to withholding tax.
ECONOMY
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.57 points in
February from 1.49 in January, the Swiss bank's economists said.
For more, click on
($1 = 0.8862 Swiss Francs)