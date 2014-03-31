Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 31

ZURICH, March 31 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher, helped by speculation the European Central Bank
could ease policy while China might take steps to stimulate its
economy.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.4 percent to
8,281 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
FOREX
Switzerland's competition commission WEKO said on Monday it
had opened an investigation into several Swiss, British and
American banks over potential collusion to manipulate foreign
exchange rates.
For more, click on
UBS
A federal judge in Manhattan has ruled that a group of
international banks including UBS must face complaints
that they violated the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act by
manipulating yen-denominated interest rate benchmarks between
2006 and 2010.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday a
committee had recommended it end a late-stage trial into its
chronic heart failure drug early, based on the strength of
interim results.
For more, click on
SWATCH
Sales at Swatch, the world's biggest watchmaker,
could reach 10 billion Swiss francs ($11 billion) next year, its
chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Romande Energie swung to a net profit of 68
million Swiss francs ($76.67 million) for 2013 on revenues of
578 million francs
* THERAMetrics said it will propose to shareholders
to extend its ordinary capital increase to a maximum amount of
up to 200,000 shares.
* Calida said its vice chairman Alfred Niederer is
stepping down. The company is also proposing to elect Christian
Haas to its board of directors.
* Cytos announced an amendment of convertible loan
notes agreement.
ECONOMY
* The KOF economic barometer for March is due at 0700 GMT.
The indicator, which points to the expected performance of the
Swiss economy in about six months' time, rose to 2.03 points in
February.
($1 = 0.8870 Swiss Francs)