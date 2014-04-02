Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 2

ZURICH, April 2 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Wednesday, mirroring gains on other European
bourses, as further evidence of a pick-up in economic growth in
the United States lifted risk appetite.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.4
percent to 8,487 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ZURICH
Seven months after the suicide of Zurich Insurance finance
chief Pierre Wauthier, his widow is set to confront the company
over its handling of the tragedy, reopening a scandal that
unsettled investors.
BRAVOFLY RUMBO GROUP
Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group has set the price
range for its initial public offering (IPO) at 40.00 to 52.00
Swiss francs ($45-$59) per share and expects to make its debut
on the Swiss bourse on April 16, the company said on Tuesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* PubliGroupe said it has sold Publicitas Ltd to
Germany's Aurelius for a sales price in the low
double-digit million Swiss franc range. The company will now
focus on developing its digital businesses in growth markets.
* Repower posted a full-year loss of 152 million
Swiss francs despite operating revenues of 2.4 billion, dragged
down by impairment losses recognised on projects, plants and
long-term agreements.
* Datwyler Group has completed the sale of its
specialist distribution business Maagtechnic to the Dutch Eriks
Group. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.
ECONOMY