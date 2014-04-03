Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3

ZURICH, April 3 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Thursday as investors stayed on the
sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) interest
rate decision later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening flat at
8,507 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has increased the funds it has set
aside to settle a U.S. tax dispute and avoid prosecution for
helping wealthy Americans hide their money from the taxman.
For more, click on
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut confirmed its
mid-term financial targets after the turnaround of a recently
acquired cocoa business boosted net profit in the six months to
February.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Calida said sales rose 3.9 percent last year to
211 million Swiss francs, resulting in an operating profit of
23.4 million francs.
* Metall Zug said gross sales rose 6.1 percent last
year to 909 million francs, generating operating income of 70
million francs.
* Valora said net sales inched up 0.4 percent to
2.859 billion francs last year, generating a net profit of 54.1
million, an increase of more than 40 percent. It is proposing a
dividend of 12.50 francs per share.
ECONOMY