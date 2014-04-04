Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 4

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
ZURICH, April 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen rising for a ninth consecutive session as traders bet on further support from U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening 0.2 percent higher, according to the SMI future. The shares of Zurich Insurance Group are trading ex-dividend.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
Britain's health cost watchdog NICE on Friday reversed an earlier decision to limit the use of Roche's Tarceva cancer pill on the state health service in a move the drugmaker said would help around 2,000 patients a year.
UBS
A unit of UBS AG is objecting to a plan that would allow hundreds of investors who lost money in closed-end Puerto Rico bond funds to arbitrate their claims against the firm on the U.S. mainland, according to people familiar with the matter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EFG International said it nominated Robert Chiu and Daniel Zuberbuehler for election to its board of directors at the upcoming AGM.
* Eastern Property Holdings said it expects to post a net loss of around $34 million for 2013 due to fair value adjustments on Scandinavia Land, loan impairments and foreign currency effects.
ECONOMY
