Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 7

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH, April 7 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
HOLCIM
The world's two largest cement makers, France's Lafarge and Holcim of Switzerland, have agreed the terms of a merger that would create a company with a market value of around $55 billion, a source close to the deal said on Sunday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Benjamin Lawsky, New York's financial services superintendent, has sought documents from Credit Suisse to examine whether Switzerland's second-biggest bank lied to New York authorities about engineering tax shelters, said a source familiar with the matter.
NESTLE
Nestle's chairman Peter Brabeck expects to retire in 2017, in line with internal company rules preventing board members from standing for re-election once they reach the age of 72, he said in an newspaper interview published on Saturday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
* Swiss CPI data due at 0715 GMT.
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Air Force will this weekend deploy a small number of F-35A fighter jets to Europe for several weeks of training with other U.S. and NATO military aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
