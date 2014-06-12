Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

ZURICH, June 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
open flat on Thursday, in line with European markets, as the
market's recent sharp rally stalled and investors await positive
catalysts before chasing stocks higher.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged
at 8,712 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOVARTIS
Tokyo prosecutors raided the Japanese unit of Novartis AG on
suspicion of manipulating data to promote the Swiss drugmaker's
best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan, a local Novartis
spokeswoman said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea said it initiated a phase 1 combination
study with its Gram-negative antibiotic BAL30072 and meropenem.
* PubliGroupe : The Swiss Takeover Board decided to
harmonise the timetable for the public tender offers from
Tamedia and Swisscom.
* Myriad Group said it launched a new user
interface, increased functionality and a new back end for
scalability for its Latin America messaging service.
* Schaffner Group will give an update on the
implementation of its strategy at its investor day.
