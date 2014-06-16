Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 16

ZURICH, June 16 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Monday as mounting violence in Iraq and a
rising oil price dampen sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen inching up 0.1
percent to 8,661 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ACTELION
Actelion Ltd said its experimental heart and lung drug
Selexipag met its primary goal in a late-stage study, giving the
Swiss biotech company a potential second big seller to replenish
its product pipeline.
The shares were indicated up 6.4 percent, according to
premarket indications.
For more, click on:
CREDIT SUISSE
BlackRock Inc. said Credit Suisse's guilty plea in a
U.S. tax evasion case does not affect its business relationship
with the Swiss bank, the chief executive of the world's biggest
asset manager told a Swiss newspaper.
For more, click on:
SYNGENTA
Syngenta said on Monday it had agreed to buy Swedish food,
energy and agriculture group Lantmaennen's winter wheat and
oilseed rape breeding and business operations in Germany and
Poland.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sulzer said it had agreed to buy Grayson Armature,
an independent electromechanical service provider in Houston for
an enterprise value of $42 million.
* Novartis said U.S. health regulators have
licensed its manufacturing site in Holly Springs for the
production of cell-culture flu vaccines.
* Sonova said it has acquired 100 percent of the
shares of Sweden's Comfort Audio i Halmstad AB, a maker of
assistive devices to aid hearing in challenging situations, for
an undisclosed price. The Swedish firm employs about 90 people
and had sales of 19 million Swiss francs ($21 million) in 2013.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9005 Swiss Francs)