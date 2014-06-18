Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 18

ZURICH, June 18 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Wednesday, mirroring gains on Wall
Street, although sentiment is expected to remain subdued ahead
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen inching up 0.1
percent to 8,676 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said it recent business overhaul
should boost profitability and speed up growth as it focuses on
businesses with scale and higher margins.
For more, click on
VP BANK
VP Bank warned on Wednesday that its net profit for the
first half of this year will be "significantly lower" than the
prior-year period citing declining interest rates.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Luzerner Kantonalbank says Daniel Salzmann will
become its new Chief Executive, effective July 1.
* Schnindler says it had agreed a settlement of
lawsuits with U.S.-based Otis Elevator Company related to Otis'
patents on elevator belts and belted elevator systems.
* Zueblin said Vladislav Osipov, a representative
of Lamesa Holding SA, was elected as Chairman at its annual
general meeting, while Markus Wesnitzer was re-elected as Board
member.
* Autoneum said it opened a new site in South
Korea.
* Feintool said it sold IMA Automation Amberg to
German/Chinese automotive group Preh for about 24 million Swiss
francs.
ECONOMY
* Swiss ZEW for June due at 0900 GMT