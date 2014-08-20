Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 20

ZURICH, August 20 Swiss stocks were seen opening
flat on Wednesday, underpinned by receding geopolitical tensions
in Ukraine and strong housing data from the United States.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually
unchanged at 8,523 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISSCOM
Telecoms group Swisscom nudged up its guidance for full-year
core profit, as a rising number of customers offset falling
prices and helped it post better-than-expected profit in the
second quarter.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
Novartis said it had signed an a deal to exclusively license
its experimental drugs for tuberculosis (TB) to the Global
Alliance for TB Drug Development.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nobel Biocare said it has filed a lawsuit in
California court against Neodent alleging the U.S. firm
infringed on two patents for the Swiss dental maker's
NobelActive line of dental implants, and asking for an
injunction barring sales of the contested products, payment of
damages and attorney fees.
* Ascom said sales fell in the first half of the
year to 202.7 million francs, generating group profit of 8.2
million compared to 14.5 million a year earlier. It expects net
profit for the fiscal year 2014 to be at around the previous
year's level.
* Elma said revenue rose 4.2 percent in the first
half to 57.9 million francs helping it swing to a net profit of
0.7 million compared to a loss a year earlier.
* Huegli posted an increase in group net profit to
11.7 million Swiss francs for the first half.
* SHL Telemedicine posted second quarter net
income of $0.1 million, compared to a loss of $1.1 million in
the prior-year period.
* LifeWatch said higher expenses resulted in a net
loss of $4.72 million in the first half of 2014.
* Goldbach reported a first-half net profit of 1.1
million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY