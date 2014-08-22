Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 22

ZURICH Aug 22 Swiss stocks were seen opening a
touch lower on Friday, in line with European stocks, which were
also set to inch lower, with investors cautious ahead of a
speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.1
percent at 8,561 points, according to the Swiss futures index
at 0619 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Tamedia said it had acquired a 20.4 percent stake
in financial advisory and brokerage platform MoneyPark, as it
posted a 2.7 percent rise in first-half sales compared to a year
earlier to 551.4 million Swiss francs.
* Gurit Holding AG said operating profit in the
first six months of 2014 was 7.7 million Swiss francs, or 4.6
percent of net sales, and expects an operating profit margin
around the first-half level for the remainder of the year.
* Siegfried posted first-half sales of 165.1
million Swiss francs, a 16 percent fall compared to the same
period in 2013.
* Mobilezone AG said sales in the first six months
of 2014 rose by 19.1 percent compared to the year-ago period to
177.2 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY