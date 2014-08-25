Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 25

ZURICH Aug 25 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly higher on Monday, tracking European stocks expected to
rise on signals of policy stimulus from the European Central
Bank.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3
percent higher at 8,582 points, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ROCHE
Roche Holding AG has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company
InterMune Inc for $8.3 billion in cash, marking the
latest multibillion-dollar deal in a consolidating
pharmaceutical sector.
For more, click on
LONZA
Swiss drugs industry supplier Lonza Group AG is courting the
financial backers of biotech firms to help secure a steady
stream of projects and offset some of the volatility of
outsourced production contracts, a senior executive said.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS said it received a $41 million payment from
the government of Paraguay for unpaid invoices, settling a
long-running dispute.
* Kuoni expects to post a consolidated profit of
around 70 million Swiss francs in 2014, the company's chief
executive said in an interview with Swiss newspaper, Finanz und
Wirtschaft, published on Saturday.
ECONOMY