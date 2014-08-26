Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 26

ZURICH Aug 26 Swiss stocks were seen edging
lower on Tuesday, paring back some of the gains in the previous
session.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.2
percent at 8,595 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG does not expect copycat versions
of biotech drugs to play an important role in the healthcare
system for another three to five years, its chief executive
said.
For more, click on:
STRAUMANN
Straumann, the world's largest maker of dental
implants, confirmed its full-year guidance on Tuesday as a new
marketing push and pricing strategy helped underlying sales grow
4.6 percent in the first half.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swisscom said provisional results showed it had
upped its stake in PubliGroup to 98.3 percent, as it
seeks to complete a takeover of the company.
* Repower posted first-half revenue of 1.2 billion
Swiss francs, almost unchanged from the same period last year,
but group profit fell 86 percent year on year.
* Bossard confirmed its full-year forecast for 2014,
as first-half revenue and net income edged higher compared to
last year.
* Orascom Development Holding AG posted first-half
net profit attributable to shareholders of 31.5 million Swiss
francs.
* Valartis Group AG saw a group loss for continued
operations of 11.2 million Swiss francs in the first six months
of the year.
* VP Bank reported consolidated net income of CHF
11.1 million in the first half of 2014.
* ENR Russia posted a consolidated net loss of 4.11
million Swiss francs in the first six months of the year.
ECONOMY