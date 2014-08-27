Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 27

ZURICH Aug 27 Swiss stocks were seen idling on
Wednesday, pausing after their brisk 2-1/2 week rally.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
higher at 8,682 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer, while the SMI future was
0.1 percent lower at 8659 points.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
NESTLE
Nestle's Nespresso will meet its target to
increase sales by 500 million Swiss francs ($544.8 million) this
year, the chief executive of the capsule coffee company told
German paper Handelsblatt.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* UBS published its Pillar 3 report for the first
half which includes disclosures on capital, risk and
securitization as of June 30, complementing the Swiss bank's
first- and second-quarter reporting.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said first-half net
profit fell 22 percent to 16.4 million Swiss francs (17.87
million US dollars) amid low volatility, and that it will keep
lowering fixed costs in coming months while maintaining
investments in electronic and hybrid technologies in response to
regulatory changes.
* Emmi said it increased its stake in Glaeserne
Molkerei in Germany from 24 to 76 percent after first-half net
profit shrank to 9.8 million francs following a 38.5 million
impairment on Trentinalatte. The dairy company confirmed its
full-year sales forecast for growth of 3 to 4 percent, adjusted
its forecast for earnings before interest and tax to between 117
million francs and 132 million francs, and forecast a net profit
margin around 2 percent, from 3 percent previously.
* Swiss Prime Site said first-half profit fell 38
percent to 137.2 million francs and forecast full-year earnings
before interest and tax and net profit over last year before
revaluation and one-time effects, net rental income of roughly
435 million francs, and a vacancy rate of 6 to 7 percent.
* Galenica said its Velphoro treatment received
European marketing authorisation for the control of serum
phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease
on haemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis.
ECONOMY
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.66 in July
from 2.07 points in June, the Swiss bank's economists said on
Wednesday.
(1 US dollar = 0.9177 Swiss franc)