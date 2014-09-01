Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 1

ZURICH, Sept 1 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Monday supported by Novartis
which is indicated up after the drugmaker unveiled strikingly
good clinical trial results for a new heart failure drug.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent
to 8,687 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
Novartis was seen opening up 1.5 percent.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NOVARTIS
A new heart failure drug from Novartis cut the risk of both
cardiovascular death and hospitalisation by a fifth in a keenly
awaited study, boosting hopes for a product that is seen as a
multibillion-dollar seller.
For more, click on
SWISS BANKS
At least 10 Swiss banks have withdrawn from a U.S. programme
aimed at settling a tax dispute between them and the United
States, Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag said on Sunday, quoting
unnamed sources.
For more, click on:
SWATCH GROUP
Swatch Group is happy to go it alone with a launch next year
of watches with "smart" features to compete with so-called
wearable gadgets from the big tech companies, a market
potentially worth $93 billion.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Helvetia said its takeover of rival Nationale
Suisse is proceeding according to plan, as it reported
a 9.8 percent rise in first-half profit after tax to 197 million
Swiss francs.
* Accu Holding AG said it has agreed with the main
shareholder of 1C Industries Zug AG to acquire a majority stake
in Italian group Cieffe Holding by Sept. 30. As part of the
acquisition, the board of directors plans to increase its
conditional share capital to 6.3 million Swiss francs.
* Roche said it has commenced a cash tender offer
for all outstanding shares of common stock of InterMune
at a price of $74.00 per share.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank stands ready to intervene in the
foreign exchange market to defend its cap on the franc and could
take further measures to ensure price stability, its chairman
told a Sunday newspaper.
* PMI data due at 0730 GMT